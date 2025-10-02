Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. $RFI

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $4,174,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RFI opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.