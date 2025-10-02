Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Invests $657,000 in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,003.27 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,005.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $793.62 and a 200 day moving average of $748.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $394.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

