RYTHM (NASDAQ:RYM) CEO Purchases $37,080.00 in Stock

RYTHM, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYM – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Kovler bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $37,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,520. This represents a 5.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Benjamin Kovler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RYTHM alerts:

On Friday, September 19th, Benjamin Kovler bought 1,000 shares of RYTHM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.99 per share, with a total value of $39,990.00.

RYTHM Price Performance

RYM opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. RYTHM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.44.

About RYTHM

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RYTHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYTHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.