Insider Buying: Medical Developments International (ASX:MVP) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP – Get Free Report) insider Paul Townsend purchased 25,000 shares of Medical Developments International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.67 per share, with a total value of A$16,775.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.63.

About Medical Developments International

Medical Developments International Limited manufactures and distributes emergency medical solutions in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Pain Management and Respiratory segments. It offers respiratory devices for sufferers of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); and Penthrox, a trauma and emergency pain relief product; and medical devices.

