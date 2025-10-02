Insider Buying: Medical Developments International (ASX:MVP) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP – Get Free Report) insider Paul Townsend purchased 25,000 shares of Medical Developments International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.67 per share, with a total value of A$16,775.00.
Medical Developments International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.63.
About Medical Developments International
