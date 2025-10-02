Kenneth Daley Buys 4,000 Shares of Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) Stock

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Daley purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.98 per share, for a total transaction of A$19,920.00.

Atlas Arteria Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.23.

Atlas Arteria Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 384.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. Atlas Arteria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

Atlas Arteria Company Profile

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 31.14% of interest in the APRR and A79 and 31.17% interest in the ADELAC located in France; 100% interest in the Warnow Tunnel located in Rostock, Germany; 66.67% interest in the Chicago Skyway situated in Chicago and 100% interest in the Dulles Greenway located in Virginia, United States.

