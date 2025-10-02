Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $348.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $638.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $344.09 and a 200-day moving average of $346.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

