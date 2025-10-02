Visa Inc. $V Holdings Lifted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,884 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.1% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $348.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $638.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

