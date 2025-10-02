GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Makes New Investment in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,328,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,958,000 after buying an additional 110,735 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,001,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,976 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2,735.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,529 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ON Semiconductor Stock Performance
NASDAQ ON opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.68.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
