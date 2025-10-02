GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Makes New Investment in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,328,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,958,000 after buying an additional 110,735 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,001,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,976 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2,735.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,529 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

