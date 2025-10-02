GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Buys 852 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 143.7% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 74.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 69.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 161.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,105.22. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE AOS opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

