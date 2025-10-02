Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Director Milton Ault III Purchases 10,000 Shares

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,290.40. The trade was a 26.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of UUU opened at $4.78 on Thursday. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.54.

Universal Security Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

