Contrasting Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) & WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Genius Sports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WiMi Hologram Cloud and Genius Sports”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiMi Hologram Cloud $75.39 million 0.61 $9.97 million N/A N/A Genius Sports $510.89 million 5.09 -$63.04 million ($0.31) -38.95

WiMi Hologram Cloud has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genius Sports.

Volatility & Risk

WiMi Hologram Cloud has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genius Sports has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WiMi Hologram Cloud and Genius Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiMi Hologram Cloud 0 0 0 0 0.00 Genius Sports 0 2 15 3 3.05

Genius Sports has a consensus price target of $14.22, suggesting a potential upside of 17.78%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Profitability

This table compares WiMi Hologram Cloud and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A Genius Sports -13.94% -11.48% -8.76%

Summary

Genius Sports beats WiMi Hologram Cloud on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three-dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films and shows. The company's holographic AR entertainment products consist primarily of payment middleware software, game distribution platform, and holographic mixed reality software. In addition, it engages in the provision of central processing algorithm services, and provides computer chip products to enterprise customers, as well as sells comprehensive solutions for central processing algorithms and related services with software and hardware integration. Further, the company's holographic AR technologies are used in software engineering, content production, cloud, big data, and artificial intelligence. Additionally, it provides hardware performance optimization and software algorithm optimization services to online game developers and game distributors. The company serves a range of industries, including manufacturing, real estate, entertainment, technology, media and telecommunications, travel, education, and retail. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and optimization of digital marketing campaigns, such as data-driven personalized ad creative; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

