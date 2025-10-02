Insider Buying: abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Director Buys 600 Shares of Stock

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) Director Peter Gerald Malone acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $10,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,853.48. The trade was a 361.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of FAX stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $17.49.
abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.2%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Datavault AI: The New AI Contender Backed by Big Funding
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- CoreWeave: Why the New King of AI Infrastructure Has Room to Run
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Top 3 Dividend Achievers for October: High Yields, Growth Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.