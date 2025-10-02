Insider Buying: abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Director Buys 600 Shares of Stock

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) Director Peter Gerald Malone acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $10,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,853.48. The trade was a 361.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of FAX stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.2%.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAX. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 139,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 882,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 173.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 95,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 71.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 67,478 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

