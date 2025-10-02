Kathryn(Kate) Mitchell Purchases 2,184 Shares of a2 Milk (ASX:A2M) Stock

The a2 Milk Company Limited (ASX:A2M – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn(Kate) Mitchell bought 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.50 per share, for a total transaction of A$20,748.00.
Kathryn(Kate) Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 23rd, Kathryn(Kate) Mitchell acquired 3,000 shares of a2 Milk stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$9.45 per share, for a total transaction of A$28,350.00.
- On Wednesday, September 24th, Kathryn(Kate) Mitchell acquired 816 shares of a2 Milk stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$9.50 per share, with a total value of A$7,752.00.
The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.
