Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 134.2% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFCF opened at $42.89 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $43.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

