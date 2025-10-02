Critical Survey: Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:SHAP) & ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) and Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:SHAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ACV Auctions and Spree Acquisition Corp. 1, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 1 10 0 2.91 Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 0 0 0 0 0.00

ACV Auctions currently has a consensus target price of $19.45, suggesting a potential upside of 93.23%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Spree Acquisition Corp. 1.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $707.24 million 2.45 -$79.70 million ($0.39) -25.82 Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 N/A N/A $4.35 million N/A N/A

This table compares ACV Auctions and Spree Acquisition Corp. 1″s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACV Auctions.

Volatility and Risk

ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.4% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and Spree Acquisition Corp. 1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -12.51% -12.94% -5.75% Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 N/A -22.17% 6.72%

Summary

ACV Auctions beats Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle. It also provides remarketing centers, which offers value-added services, such as vehicle reconditioning and storage for dealers and commercial partners. In addition, the company offers data services, including True360 report, which provides cosmetic and structural vehicle assessments integrated into vehicle history reports for dealer to make wholesale and retail transaction decisions on and off the marketplace; ACV market report provides transaction data and condition reports for comparable used vehicles, including pricing data from third-party sources and allows dealers to determine pricing and valuation strategies for used vehicles; and ACV MAX inventory management software enables dealers to manage their inventory and set pricing while turning vehicles. Further, it provides data and technology through inspection, such as condition reports, virtual lift solutions, apex device, and vehicle intelligence platform; and marketplace enablement, comprising MyACV application, private marketplaces, operations automation, live appraisals, and programmatic buying service. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the mobility-related technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

