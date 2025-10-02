B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 33,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7%

IYW opened at $197.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $197.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.34.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.