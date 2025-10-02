Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,038 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.42% of Blue Owl Capital worth $30,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $48,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 85.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,026,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after acquiring an additional 474,100 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 49.4% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 590,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 194,999 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,153,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after acquiring an additional 129,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 217.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE OBDC opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 38.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.01%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

