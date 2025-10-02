HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,895 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $90.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.41. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $74.27 and a 52 week high of $91.19.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3627 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

