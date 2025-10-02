41,321 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 312.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 4.8%

NYSE:RKT opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 18.74 and a quick ratio of 18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.38 and a beta of 2.23. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $22.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.Rocket Companies’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Rocket Companies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

