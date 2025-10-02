Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $31.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGIB

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,552 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 116,100.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

IGIB stock opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average is $52.79. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2134 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.