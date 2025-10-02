TruNorth Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

TruNorth Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 101.1% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $167.37 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $168.28. The stock has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

