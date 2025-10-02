Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by TruNorth Capital Management LLC

TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $614.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $738.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $615.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $594.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

