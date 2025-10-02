TruNorth Capital Management LLC Sells 242 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

TruNorth Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $278,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $44.73 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $45.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

