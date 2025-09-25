Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 50.2% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $308.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $877.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Bank of America raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.