Significant Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in National Research Corporation $NRC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of National Research worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Research by 168.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 67,882 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Research by 23.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of National Research by 19.1% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 65,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Research by 394.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 41,806 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Research by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

National Research Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $14.55 on Thursday. National Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

National Research Dividend Announcement

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 83.52% and a net margin of 12.78%.The business had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. National Research’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

National Research Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

