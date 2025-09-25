Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 566 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Retirement Guys Formula LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,428 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of TJX opened at $140.39 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.22 and a 52 week high of $145.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

