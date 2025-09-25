Arlington Capital Management Inc. Sells 94,591 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Arlington Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,591 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 10.9% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797,066 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,405 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 913,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 101.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,374,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,068,000 after purchasing an additional 692,113 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $71.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average is $62.56.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

