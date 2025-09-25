Retirement Guys Formula LLC Invests $208,000 in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.7% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Exelixis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 9.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 129.0% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $38.91 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

