Arlington Capital Management Inc. Has $362,000 Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 2,069.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 68,865 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of NU by 46.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 107,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 34,017 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NU by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 530,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in NU during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU Stock Down 0.8%

NU stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NU shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on NU from $14.30 to $15.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Santander upgraded NU to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

