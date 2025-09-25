Significant Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 117.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,198 shares of company stock worth $44,183,576. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Erste Group Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $160.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $186.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.39. The firm has a market cap of $261.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

