Ingles Markets, Incorporated $IMKTA Shares Acquired by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Price Performance

IMKTA stock opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.08. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.92 and a twelve month high of $75.63.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.