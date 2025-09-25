Arlington Capital Management Inc. Makes New $3.85 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Austria ETF $EWO

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 130,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000. iShares MSCI Austria ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 466.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 360,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get iShares MSCI Austria ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of EWO stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The company has a market cap of $113.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.