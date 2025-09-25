Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA Shares Acquired by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,791 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CTA opened at $28.07 on Thursday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $30.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

