Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys Shares of 2,830 Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $1,191,904.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,734.80. The trade was a 17.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $63,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073.22. This trade represents a 96.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axos Financial from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AX opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.44. Axos Financial, Inc has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $93.84.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $321.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.73 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

