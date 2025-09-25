Retirement Guys Formula LLC Raises Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF $PSFF

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 472,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,604 shares during the period. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF were worth $14,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 74,242.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 110,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 109,879 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PSFF opened at $31.53 on Thursday. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $499.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.47.

About Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

