Significant Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Siga Technologies Inc. $SIGA

Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Siga Technologies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Siga Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Siga Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 96,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Siga Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Siga Technologies by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Siga Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 504,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siga Technologies Stock Down 1.7%

SIGA opened at $8.91 on Thursday. Siga Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $638.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Siga Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siga Technologies had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Siga Technologies Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Siga Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Siga Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

