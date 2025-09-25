Significant Wealth Partners LLC Has $361,000 Position in CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,952,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,178,000 after buying an additional 665,289 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,408,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,805,000 after buying an additional 141,819 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 514.0% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,776,000 after buying an additional 1,004,545 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,567,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 889,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,999,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CNX Resources Trading Up 4.1%
NYSE:CNX opened at $31.55 on Thursday. CNX Resources Corporation. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CNX Resources Company Profile
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
