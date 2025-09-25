Significant Wealth Partners LLC Has $361,000 Position in CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,952,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,178,000 after buying an additional 665,289 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,408,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,805,000 after buying an additional 141,819 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 514.0% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,776,000 after buying an additional 1,004,545 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,567,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 889,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,999,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Trading Up 4.1%

NYSE:CNX opened at $31.55 on Thursday. CNX Resources Corporation. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNX. Barclays began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.