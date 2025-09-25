Retirement Guys Formula LLC Invests $5.16 Million in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,000. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 74,404 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,340.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $61.77.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

