Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 856 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July $UJUL

Retirement Guys Formula LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 5.2% in the first quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter.

UJUL opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $141.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.41.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

