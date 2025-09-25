15,389 Shares in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June $IJUN Purchased by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:IJUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 201.3% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 27,963 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 119,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BATS IJUN opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (IJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting June 1.

