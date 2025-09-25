Nordic American Tankers Limited $NAT Stock Position Raised by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,135,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 1,467,916 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,326,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 1,648,496 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 264,617 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 81,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NAT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NAT opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $699.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 7.58%.The business had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.1%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 571.43%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

