1,094 Shares in Vistra Corp. $VST Bought by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Vistra by 275.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its holdings in Vistra by 132.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 48.4% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,303,968.75. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,569 shares of company stock worth $48,915,316. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Stock Down 1.0%

VST stock opened at $202.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Melius Research raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.13.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

