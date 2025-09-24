Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th.

Valmont Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $19.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $376.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.22. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $388.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 5.98%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

