Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ Shares Sold by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 87.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,677,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,446,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SPHQ opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $73.79.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.