Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 75.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 209.6% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 price target on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,898. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $32,763,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 472,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,842.45. This trade represents a 33.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,438,326 shares of company stock valued at $186,739,837. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.76. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

