4,404 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Purchased by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $145.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

