Verum Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 48,235 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.4% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,904,000 after purchasing an additional 45,890 shares during the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 69,100.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $137.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $138.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.77.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

