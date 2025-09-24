RVW Wealth LLC Raises Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF $IBDU

RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,895 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $21,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 84.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 622,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDU opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.