tru Independence LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

tru Independence LLC lowered its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC owned 0.08% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 71.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,880.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 624,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,877,000 after purchasing an additional 603,097 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $404,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,454.60. This trade represents a 28.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $341,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,956.75. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,306. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.33%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

