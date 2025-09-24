IMS Capital Management Buys Shares of 150 AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 435,031.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,535,000 after purchasing an additional 770,005 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in AutoZone by 7,358.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 243,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,929,000 after acquiring an additional 239,970 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,296,000 after buying an additional 65,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $4,133.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,050.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,807.29. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,898.57 and a 52 week high of $4,388.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%.The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $51.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target (up previously from $4,200.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,250.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,449.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

